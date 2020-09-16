Hoboken Releases Outdoor Dining Regulations For Winter Months

Outdoor dining in Hoboken is here to stay.

City officials on Wednesday morning released guidance for restaurants on the continuation of outdoor dining for winter months.

Guidelines were provided on safe, outdoor heating options, application information for existing businesses to continue parklets and "streateries," and procedures on snow removal.

Last month, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the Hoboken City Council extended outdoor dining options through 2021.

“Hoboken is doing everything possible to facilitate socially distant outdoor dining options for residents to enjoy,” Bhalla said.

“We are committed to working with our businesses to continue keeping as many people as possible outdoors in a safe and comfortable environment during upcoming winter months. Thank you to the City Council for working with my administration on these important initiatives.”

The City is permitting both electric and propane heaters for outdoor dining with approvals from the Building Department (electric) and Fire Department (propane):

Propane heating

Propane or any other heater with an LP cylinder requires a permit from the Hoboken Fire Department.

Heater cannot be placed within 5 feet of building, under an overhang or canopy, or within 5 feet of anything combustible.

Fire extinguisher must be located within 25 feet of heater.

Patrons must not interact with heater.

Heat tank cannot be stored inside or within 10 feet of the establishment (heater can, but tank must be removed).

Heater must be removed during storms or snow events.

Heater must automatically turnoff when tipped over. Tip drill shall be performed to ensure safety.

Heater must be UL listed with classifications and safety instructions from manufacturer. Personnel must understand the functionality of the heater.

Electric heating

Electric heater requires approval from the Hoboken Building Department.

Fire extinguisher must be located within 25 feet of heater.

Patrons must not interact with heater.

Heater must be removed during storms or snow events.

Heater must be UL listed with classifications and safety instructions from manufacturer. Personnel must understand the functionality of the heater.

Structures and seasonal canopies

"Food or beverage establishments are permitted to offer in-person service at outdoor areas, defined as open air spaces that either have no roof or cover or have a fixed roof or temporary or seasonal awning or cover, with at least two open sides that would comprise over 50 percent of the total wall space if the space were fully enclosed," according to Executive Order 163.

Shade, seasonal canopies, sheds, or other structures more than 50 percent enclosed would be considered indoor dining.

Temporary “pop-up” seasonal canopies less than 10 x 10 feet do not require a permit. Larger canopies require approval from the Hoboken Building Department and Hoboken Fire Department.

Seasonal canopies must be removed during storms or snow events.

Structures may remain during storms or snow events, if approved by the Building Department (i.e., for wind loading and weight of snow).

Additionally, based on feedback from residents, Hoboken has established the following regulations to limit local noise impacts:

No DJs and no amplified music, broadcast announcements or speakers are allowed in outdoor dining areas including sidewalk cafes, streateries, parklets, and Summer Streets. Live acoustic music is permitted until 10 p.m.

All outdoor entertainment should end by 10 p.m.

TVs and projectors are allowed but must be on mute.

TVs and projectors cannot be permanently attached to the structure, and must be returned inside at the end of the day.

Sound from indoor speakers or entertainment should not be plainly audible beyond the property line.

The City asks any business that would like to apply for a new parklet or streatery to do so by Oct. 1. All businesses with an existing parklet and streatery should reapply for a permit by Oct. 31,, which will permit the parklet and streatery through Dec. 31.

For all applications, full guidance, and additional information regarding outdoor dining in the winter, and contact information for businesses to reach City staff, please click here and visit the business recovery home page at http://www.hobokennj.gov/businessrecovery.

Hoboken has approved over 50 streateries and parklets in the City since the resumption of outdoor dining.

