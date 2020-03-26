Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hoboken Hospital Projected To Run Out Of PPE Next Week, City Cases Shoot To 56

Cecilia Levine
Hoboken University Medical Center
Hoboken University Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

Sixteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Hoboken bringing the total to 56 -- including a police officer -- as of Thursday, officials said.

The officer has not had contact with others in his department since March 11, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

Hoboken University Medical Center Update is projected to run out of personal protective equipment (PPE) in six days, Hoboken 5th Ward Councilman Phil Cohen said.

The hospital is nearly capacity of ventilators for critical patients. Also needed are N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

Anyone who wants to donate can email MontanezW@hobokenpd.org .

New Jersey had more than 6,800 coronavirus cases including 81 fatalities as of Thursday.

