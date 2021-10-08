Hit-Run Victim, 66, Seriously Injured, Commercial Van Driver Jailed In Paterson

The driver of a commercial van was jailed after authorities said he struck a 66-year-old pedestrian in Paterson and sped off.

A 2021 Dodge Ram ProMaster driven by Yonatan Sanchez, 26, of Paterson struck the victim near the corner of Bridge and Godwin streets shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Friday.

The victim, also from Paterson, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, “where he was receiving treatment for serious bodily injuries,” they said.

Sanchez was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and endangering an injured victim. He was scheduled for a first appearance this Sunday in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has video or information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Traffic Division: (973) 321-1111.

