HIT-RUN: Fair Lawn Girl, 10, Struck Bicycling To School

A 10-year-old Fair Lawn girl told authorities that a hit-and-run driver sideswiped her as she rode her bicycle to school Tuesday morning.

The Memorial Middle School pupil sustained a minor knee injury when she was knocked down at 12th Street and Norma Avenue, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The incident was reported from the school at 8:30 a.m. but had apparently occurred earlier, Metzler said.

The girl told police the male driver was behind the wheel of a red vehicle -- either a sedan or small SUV -- with a Fair Lawn marching band magnetic sticker on the back, the sergeant said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call Fair Lawn police at (201) 796-1400.

