Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Handgun Recovered From Man Killed In Sussex County Police Shooting, State AG Says
News

Hit-Run Driver Kills Fairview Pedestrian, Leaves Vehicle

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJSP Fatal Accident Unit summoned.
NJSP Fatal Accident Unit summoned. Photo Credit: Boyd Loving (FILE PHOTO)

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Fairview before dawn Monday and left the vehicle behind.

The victim was walking on the side of Broad Avenue (Route 9) at the area locally known as "Dead Man's Curve" near the Fairview Cemetery when a 2008 Toyota Sienna mounted the sidewalk and struck him at 3:40 a.m., Police Chief Martin Khan said.

The driver initially kept going before bailing out, leaving the minivan there, Kahn said.

Police were trying to identify the victim, who wasn't carrying any identification, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit took custody of the vehicle and was investigating with Fairview police. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 or (201)-642-5962 or Fairview police at (201) 943-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.