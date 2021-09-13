Hit-Run Driver Killed In Head-On Crash While Fleeing Police In South Jersey

A driver was killed in a head-on crash with three other vehicles after fleeing police following a hit-run accident in South Jersey, authorities said Monday.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said his office was investigating the Gloucester County incident, as required under state law and his own office's guidelines, because police were involved.

Gloucester Township police who were among those responding to a hit-and-run crash began pursuing the fleeing vehicle but pulled back shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Bruck said.

The driver was later involved in a head-on cash with three other vehicles on Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township, he said.

Winslow police rendered aid to several injured victims until medical personnel arrived, the attorney general said.

The fleeing driver was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m., Bruck said.

One of the other drivers was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was reported in critical but stable condition, he said.

The two other male drivers were taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Bruck said.

