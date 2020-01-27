Hillside Man, 20, Charged In Bloomfield Carjacking

A 20-year-old Hillside man was charged in a Bloomfield carjacking, police said Monday.

Four people began walking toward the victim moments after she parked her grey Toyota RAV4 in her driveway on Fontaine Avenue (Halcyon Pond) around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 23, Bloomfield Director of Public Safety Samuel A. DeMaio said.

One person, later identified as Naszir Mitchel, 20, approached the victim from behind -- demanding her keys and belongings, DeMaio said.

Mitchel then got in her car with the other three individuals and fled, authorities said.

Police tracked the victim's cell phone, which was still in the car, and showed up on Route 280 in East Orange, DeMaio said.

The cell phone signal was lost but police got a picture of the suspect, later identified as Mitchel, from video footage, according to DeMaio.

He was arrested on Sunday and charged with carjacking and robbery, among other charges. He was transported to the Essex County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.