HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah

A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed.

The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The robber -- wearing a mask and dark clothing -- had just had the tank of his sedan filled when he pulled a handgun and robbed the attendant of $400, Ehrenberg's officers were told.

Less than five minutes later, police responding to a panic alarm at the 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) in Fair Lawn discovered the convenience store had just been robbed by a man fitting the same description, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Witnesses said he wore a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants, in addition to the mask and gloves, and used a black revolver to rob the store of $2,500.

Then came back-to-back gas station holdups less than a mile apart on either side of Route 17 in Mahwah -- at a Valero station on the northbound side and the Sunoco station on the south, multiple reliable police sources in Mahwah said

The gunman wore a black jacket, silver hoodie, black cargo pants, sneakers with black laces and a mask, and fled in a silver four-door sedan, witnesses told police. It wasn't immediately clear how much, if any, cash he got.

Multiple requests for information have been sent to Mahwah Police Chief Steven Jaffe and his designated public information officer.

ANYONE with information that could help identify the robber and/or his vehicle is asked to contact police either in Paramus (201-262-3400), Fair Lawn (201-796-1400) or Mahwah (201-529-1000).

