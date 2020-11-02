Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
High Winds Knock Power To Thousands Of New Jersey Residents

Jon Craig
JCP&L outage map as of 3:20 p.m. Monday
JCP&L outage map as of 3:20 p.m. Monday Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map

High winds toppled trees and power lines across New Jersey, leaving tens of thousands of residents in the cold, authorities said.

More than 25,000 electric customers were without power early Monday afternoon, according to the Garden State’s major utility companies.

JCP&L reported the most outages as of 3:20 p.m. Those were in Morris (975), Ocean (1,250) and Sussex (1,083) as of 3:20 p.m.

Winds of more than 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph helped plunge temperatures down into the 30s. 

A wind advisory was in effect for the entire state. It lasts until 6 p.m. for the five counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union -- and until mid-afternoon for the rest of New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The weather forecast calls for milder temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing back into the 60s on Thursday, the NWS said.

If you have a serious outage, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities posted a list of utility company emergency contact numbers online here. 

