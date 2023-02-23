High School Senior Could Be Youngest Zoning Board Member In NJ History

At 18 years old, Hagr Elweshahy was appointed to the Linden Zoning Board this week.

The high school senior's new role certainly makes her the youngest Zoning Board member in city history, and possibly, state history.

City officials tell Daily Voice they could not find any evidence that anyone 18 years old had ever been appointed to any board in New Jersey, as 18 is the minimum age required for the position.

Elweshahy was appointed to the Board by Linden Mayor Derek Armstead at the Tuesday night, Feb. 21 City Council meeting.

A lifelong Linden resident and Linden High School student, Elweshahy is slated to graduate as the school’s 2023 valedictorian, and is the Commander of Linden’s ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps).

She is also Linden High School’s Student Council President, former National Honor Society Officer and has developed and overseen a myriad of Linden High School programs, functions and fundraisers.

Elweshahy called her appointment "humbling."

"I love my town, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to help Linden residents and businesses in this way," she said. "The Mayor has put a lot of faith in me, and I will not let him down.”

The Linden Zoning Board of Adjustment hears and decides on appeals regarding determinations made by the Zoning Official in the enforcement of the zoning code.

“Of all boards and commissions, the Zoning Board is one of the most important ones as it pertains to the development of any municipality” said Armstead said.

"Elweshahy has proven herself time and time again, rising to any occasion and overcoming any challenge. I have no doubt that her contributions to the Zoning Board will be significant.”

