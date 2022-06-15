HE'S BACK: Yorkie Who Ran Off After Motorcycle Crash In Teaneck Finds Way Home To Bogota

UPDATE: A dog who ran off after a motorcyclist from Bogota and his passenger were both ejected during a crash in Teaneck earlier this week was reunited with his owners on Thursday after finding his own way home.

The Yorkie named Charly "showed up at the door!!!" a friend of the owner told Daily Voice. "Either it's a miracle or that's one smart little dog."

Charly was with a couple -- both 20 years old – whose motorcycle was struck on Queen Anne Road shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The motorcycle didn’t have its headlight on when it was hit by a Camry whose driver was making a left turn onto Griggs Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. It also bore a bogus license plate, he said.

The motorcyclist also didn’t have a license, registration or insurance for the vehicle, the deputy chief said.

Both he and his female passenger were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The motorcyclist also received five summonses for the various offenses, McGurr said.

The 49-year-old Camry driver from Teaneck wasn’t injured.

Residents reported seeing Charly dash east on Griggs. Others said they spotted him on Teaneck Road and at the Teaneck Creek Conservancy. His photo was posted on social media.

Nearly 2½ days later, he was back home.

