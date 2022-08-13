HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)

Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46.

Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The tri-axle vehicle loaded with fill tipped onto the driver's side in the eastbound fast lane at the Totowa/Little Falls border just past the McBride Avenue exit.

Spina was driving a wrecker with a dash cam that recorded the accident.

“The accident literally happened in front of me. I couldn’t believe my eyes," he said.

He immediately flicked on his tow lights to alert other motorists and ran toward the truck.

He found the driver pinned within the steering wheel, dashboard and the shifter, bleeding from the face.

The door was locked, so Spina began knocking out the split windshield.

Sagun pulled up behind Spina and quickly climbed atop the cab to help get the driver out.

Another good Samaritan offered a knife to cut away the rubber gasket holding the windshield in place.

Spina unlocked the door. Sagun opened it and freed the driver's leg. The man spoke only Spanish, but it was clear -- fortunately -- that he wasn't severely injured.

The concern was getting him out in case a fire started.

Both men brought the driver to the curb, where another good Samaritan gave them a bottle of water so they could wash the blood from his face and determine how seriously he was injured.

They stayed with him, along with an off-duty Passaic County sheriff's officer, until Little Falls police arrived.

Members of the Little Falls Eagle Rescue Squad took the driver to a local hospital with what were considered relatively minor injuries.

New Jersey State Police and their colleagues, Woodland Park police and Little Falls firefighters also responded.

Sagun, a former Rochelle Park firefighter, credits his training for his knowlege of basic first aid.

Both men also thanked their employees for preparing them to instantly jump to action and know what to do.

"Thankfully my many years on the job made it so there wasn’t a moment of hesitation," Spina said. "I knew I needed to get that driver out and quickly, if at all possible.

"The truck was still running!”

THE TOWING OPERATORS COME TO THE DRIVER'S AID:

Nick Testa of Nick's Towing Service has been friends for years with ECRB owner Joe Strollo, who's Spina's uncle.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all," said Testa. "Helping people is what towers do day in and day out.”

“We’re always happy to help," Sagun said, "but please keep us safe so we can both return to our wives and children at the end of the day.”

J&M Towing of Wayne righted and removed the truck -- and provided the still photos in this story.

