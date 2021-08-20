HEROES: Sedan Collides With Bus Off Route 17, Victim Extricated By East Rutherford Firefighters

PHOTOS: East Rutherford firefighters extricated a woman from a sedan that barreled down an embankment after hitting a New Jersey Transit bus on Friday.

Witnesses said the Hyundai Elantra with New York State license plates collided with the bus at Enoch Street and Paterson Avenue just off southbound Route 17 after its driver blew a stop sign.

The extricated victim was hospitalized with undetermined injuries after the sedan careened down the embankment at a Paterson Avenue construction site.

Nearly 20 passengers were picked up by another bus.

James Wood Sr. took the photos and contributed to this story.

