HEROES: Retired Trooper Rescued In Route 80 Crash By NJSP Pair, Hackensack Firefighter Recovers

UPDATE: A retired New Jersey State Police trooper has recovered from a multi-vehicle collision on Route 80 crash thanks to two of the victim’s former NJSP colleagues, an off-duty Hackensack firefighter and other passersby, authorities said.

A GMC Sierra driven by retired Sgt. First Class Peter Visconti of Rochelle Park was involved in the four-vehicle crash before slamming into the concrete divider on the westbound highway near the Saddle Brook/Elmwood Park border around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 6, State Police said.

Hackensack Deputy Fire Chief John Taylor was headed home when he pulled over, broke the back window of the pickup and, with the help of two other motorists, pulled the 63-year-old Visconti out and onto the roadway.

Taylor and one of the motorists were conducting CPR when NJSP Trooper Kyle Gorman of the Troop “B” station in Totowa arrived with a defibrillator and took over, State Police said.

“After several rounds of CPR, [Visconti] regained a pulse,” they wrote in a social media post, “but he was still gasping for air and struggling to breathe.”

Fellow Troop “B” Trooper Pierre Haddad, who is also an EMT, arrived and used a special medical device to assist in supplying oxygen to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Visconti was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition.

“We are happy to report that due to the quick and decisive actions of Trooper Gorman, Trooper Haddad and several other good Samaritans on scene, [Visconti] was able to make a full recovery,” State Police said Wednesday.

