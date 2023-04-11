HEROES: Police Talk Down Would-Be Jumper At GWB

A would-be jumper was talked down from atop a fence on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge early Tuesday, authorities said.

Port Authority police responding to the northbound walkway on the Washington Heights side at 6 a.m. April 11 were joined by NYPD officers and New York City firefighters, authority spokesperson Lenis Valens said.

The responders "engaged with the individual and safety resolved the situation," Valen said.

The distraught person was taken to a nearby New York City hospital for a psychological evaluation, she said.

The daybreak bridge incident caused delays in both directions, Valens said.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

