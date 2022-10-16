HEROES: Pickup Slammed By Train In Hackensack, Firefighters Free Trapped Driver

A driver was extricated after a pickup truck was rammed by a late-night commuter train in Hackensack.

City firefighters cut the top off the Honda Ridgeline's cab after it was struck by the NJ TRANSIT Pascack Valley Line train No. 2133 at the Central Avenue crossing at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

A large crowd gathered as firefighters worked intently. They got the driver out roughly 40 minutes later.

An ambulance took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that NJ TRANSIT said weren't considered life-threatening.

The train, which left Hoboken at 11:17 p.m., was due to arrive in Spring Valley at 12:29 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said.

No injuries were reported to the 40 customers and crew. Substitute busing was provided.

HUMC EMTs and a unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center responded along with city police.

NJ TRANSIT police are investigating.

PHOTOS: Jo Fehl

