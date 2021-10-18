Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
HEROES: Pets Rescued In Fierce Lodi Fire

Assistant Lodi Fire Chief Michael Lortz rescues dog. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters rescued several pets during a blaze that blew through a Lodi home.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the Westervelt Place home between 1st and Charles street just before 6 p.m. Monday.

It quickly went to two alarms -- three for coverage.

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported.

Among those providing mutual aid at the scene were firefighters from Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights and Wallington. Companies from Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wood-Ridge provided coverage.

