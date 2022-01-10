HEROES: Paterson's Bravest Rescue Resident In Three-Building Blaze

UPDATE: A vicious blaze was engulfing one two-family home and significantly damaging two other residences -- displacing 26 tenants in all -- when Paterson firefighters rescued a resident in a wheelchair.

PHOTO GALLERY: BTFirePhotos

The four-alarm Warren Street fire broke out in one of the tightly bunched buildings up the street from Public School No. 10 shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

It spread quickly.

The city's bravest immediately got the trapped resident out before retreating to battle the blaze from the exterior.

The main body of the fire was knocked down by 9:45 a.m., a little under an hour after it began. The blaze was declared under control around 12:30 p.m.

A firefighter was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury, authorities said. They didn't immediately determine a cause, leaving that to fire investigators.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hawthorne, Little Falls and Prospect Park.

The American Red Cross was helping the displaced residents with food, clothing and temporary shelter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.