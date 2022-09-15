HEROES: Paterson Firefighters Lift Jitney Bus Off Struck Pedestrian

A group of heroic Paterson firefighters didn't have time to retrieve special equipment, so they grabbed hold of a dollar bus and lifted it off a woman who'd just been struck, authorities said.

The pinned 53-year-old victim was alert and conscious after the accident on McBride Avenue near Hoxey Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Fire Chief Brian McDermott said.

With no time to waste, four firefighters hoisted the jitney bus and pulled her out, he said.

The victim might not have survived if they hadn't, McDermott said, adding that the heroes went "beyond their limits" to save her.

She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with severe injuries.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the bus. Paterson police were investigating.

