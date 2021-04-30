Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: 2 NJ Natives Among 45 Dead In Israel's Mt. Meron Stampede
HEROES: Palisades Park Police Resuscitate OD Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Palisades Park Police Officer Robert DeVito, Sgt. Marc Messing and Officer Theo Christolias
Palisades Park Police Officer Robert DeVito, Sgt. Marc Messing and Officer Theo Christolias Photo Credit: PALISADES PARK PD

A 17-year-old drug user showed no signs of life when a trio of Palisades Park police officers found her on the back deck of a home off Broad Avenue.

Officer Theo Christolias administered two doses of Narcan as Sgt. Marc Messing and Officer Robert DeVito conducted CPR, Detective Alex Monteleone said.

DeVito applied defibrillator pads that advised no shock, Monteleone said.

Messing and Christolias continued CPR and she eventually came around, the detective said .

The girl was alert and conscious when taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, he said.

