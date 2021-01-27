HEROES: Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Pull Unconscious Rockland Driver From Fiery Wreck

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
The victim's Acura had crashed and caught fire off the Parkway in Alpine.
The victim's Acura had crashed and caught fire off the Parkway in Alpine. Photo Credit: PALISADES INTERSTATE PARKWAY PD

A group of Palisades Interstate Parkway Police officers rescued an unconscious Spring Valley driver who was trapped in a fiery wreck in Alpine on Wednesday.

PIP Officers Corey Patullo and Antonio Megaro were off duty and headed home when they came across a four-door 2016 Acura that had crashed and caught fire in the wooded median north of Exit 3, Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

A 26-year-old female driver was trapped inside the car, he said.

Instantly joining Patullo and Megaro were on-duty Officers Arturo Bellini, David Moscaritolo, Michael Collason and Edward Volmer.

The officers got the unconscious driver out of the sedan before Officers Antonio Piedrabuena and Gabriel Roldan arrived on scene and assisted with lifesaving medical attention, Walter said.

Parkway police escorted the ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the driver was admitted with serious injuries, including severe head trauma, the sergeant said. She was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, he said.

“Undoubtedly without the quick life-saving actions of the Parkway Police Officers on scene, the driver would most likely have not survived the accident,” Walter said.

PIP detectives were investigating the cause of the crash, which kept the left lanes of northbound and southbound parkway closed for several hours.

