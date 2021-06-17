HEROES: Off-Duty NJ Trooper, Passing Bicyclist Rescue Stranded Kayakers

A pair of kayakers who fell overboard into a Monmouth County creek were saved by a New Jersey State trooper and Good Samaritan, authorities said.

State Police Sgt. First Class Erin Smith was driving over the Glimmer Glass Bridge on Sunday when she noticed an overturned kayak, NJSP said on Facebook.

Smith also spotted two orange life vests floating in Glimmer Glass Creek and two women struggling in the water, police said.

Smith exited her vehicle, ran towards the bridge and asked the struggling women if they needed help, police said.

Andrew Jacobs of Brielle, who was riding his bicycle over the drawbridge with his family, joined Smith in the rescue.

Both SFC Smith and Jacobs jumped off the Glimmer Glass Bridge into the creek and swam to the victims, police said.

Together, they were able to save the kayakers and bring them safely back to shore, police said.

Manasquan police, firefighters and lifeguards responded a short time later along with Brielle First Aid Squad and police officers.

They treated the victims for minor injuries at the scene.

Both kayakers were doing well, state police said on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.