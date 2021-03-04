HEROES: Missing Mahwah Special Needs Student Quickly Found

A brief scare ended safely when Mahwah police quickly found a 14-year-old special needs student who ran from school Thursday morning.

The student fled the Sage Day School on Darlington Avenue off Route 202/Ramapo Valley Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., they said.

Mahwah police used a drone and an ATV and found her in under a half hour in the area of the Ramapo Reservation's lower lake, just down the road from the school.

The student's mother was being reunited with her.

Officials describe Sage Day as a nationally-accredited private school that serves students in grades 4 through 12 who struggle with either anxiety, depression, school refusal, ADHD or other emotional issues and need a small, personalized place to learn.

