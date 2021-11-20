HEROES: First-Responding Paterson Police Officers Evacuate Burning Building

UPDATE: A trio of Paterson police heroes evacuated a multi-family home during a Saturday morning fire, getting several residents to safety, authorities confirmed.

Officers Edward Akins, Kevin Brito and Mark Alvarez were instantly on the scene of the Oak Street fire and got all of the residents out safely, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The officers selflessly "put others' lives before their own," the director said.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames on the second floor and in the attic of a two-story wood-frame home shortly after 9:30 a.m., Speziale said.

The blaze spread to a three-story multi-family building next door, but firefighters quickly prevented further damage, he said.

The bulk of the two-alarmer was knocked down in under a half hour before the fire was declared under control around 10:30 a.m. Although an official cause wasn't immediately determined, a Passaic County prosecutor's detective was requested at the scene.

No serious injuries were reported thanks to the heroism of the Paterson's finest and bravest.

The Red Cross was providing food, clothing and shelter for 22 displaced residents, Speziale said.

Akins, Brito and Alvarez, meanwhile, will be commended for their efforts and possibly receive life-saving awards, he said.

"This is no surprise," Speziale said. "These officers are all about service over self. I'm proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with such professionals."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.