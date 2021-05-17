Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

HEROES: Firefighters, Off-Duty Police Officer Rescue Young Driver, Child In Route 46 Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
Route 46 crash in South Hackensack.
Route 46 crash in South Hackensack. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Little Ferry firefighters and an off-duty Secaucus police officer rescued a young Pompton Lakes driver and passenger following a Route 46 rollover crash.

The 21-year-old driver was headed west shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when her 2021 Hyundai Palisade slammed into a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by a 39-year-old Ridgefield Park man that was stopped a red light at Phillips Avenue in South Hackensack, authorities said.

The woman told police she didn’t remember what happened after that, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Little Ferry firefighters extricated the mom, while the off-duty officer got the 7-year-old girl out of the SUV, which had rolled, he said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered serious, Donatello said.

A 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 55-year-old Little Ferry woman sustained minor damage in the crash, which temporarily closed Route 46 in both directions.

