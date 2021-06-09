HEROES: Bergen Mom, Son Rescued From Rising Floodwaters

Floodwaters had reached the bottom of their SUV's windshield when heroes from Norwood rescued a Demarest woman and her young son during Tuesday's downpour.

It was one of several saves throughout the late-afternoon thunderstorms that rocked North Jersey.

First, DPW Supt. Robert Tracy grabbed hold of the Mercedes to keep the swollen brook from sweeping it under a Walnut Street bridge, Police Chief Jeffrey Krapels said.

Then Police Officer Daniel Sullivan and Detective Perry Duelfer got the mom and her 10-year-old boy out, assisted by Sgt. Sal Russino, the chief said.

Both were fine, he said.

Seven years ago, a now-retired borough officer jumped into the same brook to rescue another woman who'd driven into rising floodwaters.

SEE: Norwood Police Officer Rescues Woman

Responders kept busy rescuing stranded motorists in Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, New Milford, Old Tappan, Oradell and elsewhere during Tuesday's downpour.

Tow truck begins removing the SUV. Anthony Petruccelli

