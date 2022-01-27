HERO: Resourceful Responder Saves Carpet Company After Bogota Firefighters Find Frozen Hydrants

A resourceful firefighter helped save a flooring company in Bogota from ruin before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighters quickly got to Manning Bros Carpet & Flooring on East Fort Lee Road after the boiler-room blaze erupted around 5:15 a.m. There they found two nearby hydrants frozen.

A member of Engine Co. 3 then grabbed a road flare and thawed out one of the hydrants.

Fellow smoke eaters then cut the roof above the boiler room and kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the 10,000-square-foot building -- allowing the business to open as usual on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Family-owned and -operated for more than 70 years, Manning Bros installs and cleans all types of flooring.

