HERO: NJ Transit Driver Rescues Kids Stuck On GWB

The driver of a New Jersey Transit bus was being hailed as a hero for scooping up a group of schoolchildren stranded on the George Washington Bridge.

Tires had blown on a New York City-bound school bus, disabling it, when James Desir came to the rescue of the driver, the 21 kids aboard and their adult chaperones as the group waited for a tow truck in the sweltering heat, NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.

Desir, meanwhile, was on his way to the GWB bus terminal in Washington Heights to pick up homeward-bound rush-hour commuters, Torbic said.

Port Authority police flagged down Desir, who welcomed the strandees aboard.

The 8-year NJT veteran then dropped them off at the bus station and continued his rounds, Torbic said.

“NJ Transit applauds the quick thinking actions of bus operator James Desir for going above and beyond the call of duty to assist in the communities that NJ Transit serves,” she said.

