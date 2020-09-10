HERO: Lyndhurst Police Officer Rescues Dog, Woman, 75, From Pit Bull Attack

A Lyndhurst police officer rescued a 75-year-old North Arlington resident and her dog from an attacking pit bull.

Phyllis Goodman told police she was walking her mixed breed rescue on the North Arlington side of 3rd Street and Union Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday when the pit bull attacked.

The pit apparently had gotten out through an open gate before locking its jaw on the back of her dog’s neck, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Responding to a call of a stray dog, Officer Anthony Giaquinto found Goodman on her back frantically trying to fight off the attack while shouting for help, Auteri said.

Without regard for his own safety, Giaquinto grabbed the pit bull and freed Goodman’s dog, the lieutenant said.

Goodman, whose son is a New York City police officer, was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for what she said were no fewer than eight tooth punctures on both hands.

Both dogs were taken to the Arlington Dog and Cat Hospital.

Giaquinto, who “put himself in harm’s way to ensure the safety of one of our residents,” wasn't seriously injured, Auteri said.

Police were preparing summonses against the pit bull’s owner, the lieutenant said.

“We’re grateful that there wasn’t more harm done,” he said.

