Here's Which NJ Parks Are Open, Closed After Tropical Storm Isaias

More than a dozen New Jersey state parks and forests were closed to visitors for cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias as of Friday evening.
Many of them will remain closed for several days, according to a Facebook post being updated daily by the NJ Parks Department.
More than 300,000 New Jersey residents were also without power as of Friday afternoon.
The following state parks and forests were closed as of 9 a.m. Friday.
- Allaire State Park
- Atsion Recreation Area
- Bull's Island Recreation Area
- Cheesequake State Park
- Farny State Park
- Hacklebarney State Park
- Long Pond Ironworks State Park
- Monmouth Battlefield State Park
- Norvin Green State Forest
- Penn State Forest
- Ramapo Mountain State Forest
- Rancocas State Park
- Stephens State Park
- Tall Pines State Preserve
- Warren Grove Recreation Area
- Washington Rock State Park
Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is partially closed with limited access, and all but the Ringwood Manor Section of Ringwood State Park is closed, officials said.
The following parks were open.
- Abram S. Hewett State Forest
- Allamuchy Mountain State Park
- Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
- Bass River State Forest
- Belleplain State Forest
- Brendan T. Byrne State Forest
- Cape May Point State Park
- Corsons Inlet State Park
- Double Trouble State Park
- D&R Canal State Park - Partial Opening, use cation, access limited
- Fort Mott State Park
- High Point State Park
- Hopatcong State Park
- Liberty State Park
- Parvin State Park
- Princeton Battlefield State Park
- Island Beach State Park
- Jenny Jump State Forest
- Kittatinny Valley State Park
- Ringwood State Park (Ringwood Manor Section)
- Round Valley Recreation Area
- Stokes State Forest
- Spruce Run Recreation Area
- Swartswood State Park
- Voorhees State Park
- Washington Crossing State Park
- Wawayanda State Park
- Wharton State Forest
- Worthington State Forest
For updates, check the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page.
