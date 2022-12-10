Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey

Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey.

Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey.

The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;

Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits II, 23 Wyckoff Ave., Waldwick;

Passaic County: Dave’s Variety, 1350 Clifton Ave., Clifton.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, October 11, drawing were: 03, 07, 11, 13, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The jackpot rolls to $494 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11 p.m.

