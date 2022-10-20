Contact Us
Here's Where NJ Powerball Tickets Totaling $3 Million Were Sold

Cecilia Levine
Sunny Mart Food Store in Port Reading.
Sunny Mart Food Store in Port Reading. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 19 drawing were sold in New Jersey.

Both tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the  second-tier prize of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $2 million. 

The tickets good for a total of $3 million were sold at the following locations:

  • Union County ($2 million) Krauszer’s Food Store, 727 Central Ave., Westfield; and,
  • Middlesex County ($1 million) Sunny Mart Food Store, 301-3 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading.

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 4

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $550 million for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing.

