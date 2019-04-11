Here's The Exact Path The Tornado Took In Morris County

More than 1,000 people were without power after a tornado wreaked havoc in Morris County, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Whirling at a top speed of 100 miles per hour, the Enhanced Fujita 1 tornado uprooted trees and snapped wires across several towns between 12:23 and 12:28 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, the NWS said.

Scroll down to follow its path.

The tornado touched down on Pleasantville Road in Harding Township before crossing Village Road and Dickens Mill Road. It continued toward Douglas Road and Spences Place, where several trees were snapped and uprooted, the NWS said.

It then crossed into Chatham Township, passing over a mostly uninhabited area before going into Madison Borough along Prospect and Gibbons place. More trees were snapped and uprooted, some falling onto homes, the NWS said. No significant structural damage occurred, the service said.

The tornado continued toward Drew University, where several Hardwood trees fell onto and crushed several vehicles.

The path started becoming unclear as the tornado passed through the northern part of Downtown Madison, re-intensifying as it approached Greenwood Avenue.

More trees snapped and uprooted in a residential neighborhood a few blocks northeast of the downtown district, before the tornado made its way toward Sherwood Avenue. Two trees snapped and fell in this area, crushing the front porch of a home, another onto a different house.

The tornado crossed Route 24 into Florham Park, where more trees uprooted on Woodbine Road, East Madison Avenue, Pierson Lane and Insley Road -- where the tornado finally disappeared.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.