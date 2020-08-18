Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Here's How To Get Reimbursed By PSE&G For Food, Medication Spoiled During Tropical Storm Isaias

Cecilia Levine
PSE&G trucks
PSE&G trucks Photo Credit: PSE&G

PSE&G is reimbursing customers for food and medicine spoiled during outages during Tropical Storm Isaias.

In an about-face announcement, the company said it will be reimbursing commercial and residential customers who lost power for more than 72 hours between Aug. 4 and 12.

Residential customers can receive up to $250 and commercial customers up to $5,000.

"We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers," PSE&G President Dave Daly said. 

"Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias."

Click here to file a claim. 

Claims must be filed by Sept. 16, and most require itemized receipts or credit card statements of food lost, photos of spoiled items or proof of medication loss including a prescription label or receipt identifying the medication.

The storm knocked power to more than 575,000 New Jersey customers -- that's nearly 1.4 million people -- making it the fifth-most destructive storm in our company’s 100-plus year history.

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

