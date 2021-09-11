HELP SOUGHT: Video Shows Vandal Tearing Down Pride Flag At Wayne Church

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities turned to the public for help identifying a suspect captured on security video tearing down a pride flag from a Wayne church marquee.

The vandal -- wearing a dark sweatshirt with light-colored writing on the chest and white sneakers with dark-colored soles -- struck at Grace United Church on Preakness Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31, township Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Also involved, Daly said, was a black Audi A4 with tinted windows and silver spoked rims, as well as a front license plate offset to the right side of the bumper.

Authorities consider the incident a bias crime, the captain said.

Here's the video:

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (973) 633-3530.

