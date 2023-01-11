Hearts Break As North Jersey Equestrian Center Shutters

Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month.

Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,

The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular center. Many of them shared photos.

Margaret Brinckerhoff wrote: "Never knew how truly special it was until it was gone. This is a hard loss."

"From the very start of meeting the riders, pairing them together with our amazing horses, and watching the breath-taking growth and success they all achieve, has made our hearts so full," the center said on Facebook.

All of its horses "will be rehomed to only the best of homes and our older herd of ponies and horses will be going to retirement to enjoy a big grass field that they so deserve."

"Each and every one of you are what helped make this place be a home away from home for so many. We love you, appreciate you, and hope to stay in touch," the post said.

Kelly Sansevere wrote: Thank you for making me fall in love with horses and now 20 years later I’m now a horse owner, still showing and remember my two personal favorites! Snickers and Peter Pan. Here is blake and I! Also thank you sam for teaching me years ago!

