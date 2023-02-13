HEARTLESS: NJ Woman, 22, Charged With Conning Elderly Man In Grandparent Scam

Authorities have charged a 22-year-old Paterson woman with scamming an elderly Florida resident who was told that his son-in-law needed bail money.

Flor Loveras was charged with theft by deception and conspiracy following a lengthy investigation that began more than three years ago, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

She was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson sometime before the end of the month, the prosecutor said on Monday, Feb. 13.

The 76-year-old victim was contacted in October 2019 by someone claiming to be a bail bondsman looking to secure the release of his son-in-law from jail, Valdes said.

He was then fooled into wiring an undisclosed amount of money to what turned out to be Loveras’s personal bank account, she said.

Financial Crimes Unit investigators who brought the charges against Loveras are looking into other possible scams that she and/or others might have committed against the elderly.

Anyone with information about this particular crime or others can contact the prosecutor’s tips line: 1-877-370PCPO. All calls are kept confidential.

