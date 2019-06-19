Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Jersey City Window Washers Spraying Baby Falcons Off Skyscraper

A video showing Jersey City window washers spraying a nest of endangered falcons has evoked anger amongst animal lovers and prompted an investigation.

The workers on Sunday morning climbed up to the roof of a Hudson Street skyscraper -- long home to the peregrine falcons -- and began spraying, footage from the falcon-cam shows.

Three sister falcons were on the ledge at the time of the incident and can be heard calling and dive-bombing in an attempt to keep the workers away from the others, who were estimated to be between 5 and 6 weeks-old, the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ said.

As a result of the window washer, two of the falcons fell from the nest.

One was taken to The Raptor Trust in Long Hill and treated for injuries. The other has yet to be found.

The incident is being investigated by the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife, the foundation said.

The workers remained in that area for the majority of the day until state wildlife officials were able to reach building engineers to escort the workers away.

The video "clearly shows that the window washers were aware that these state endangered birds were present and were actively trying to remove them from the area so they could do their job," the foundation said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this and will keep you all updated on the status of these majestic birds."

