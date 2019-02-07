HEADS UP: Two Fields Won't Be Open For Ridgewood 4th Of July Fireworks Show

If you expected to watch the Ridgewood 4th of July fireworks show from Stevens Field or the one at the high school on Thursday, you'll have to make other plans.

The turf on both is being redone, closing the facilities.

"We usually get a few thousand people sitting on the fields," Police Chief Jaqueline Luthcke said. "This definitely threw a monkey wrench into the plans."

Alerts have been sent to village residents and merchants, but, as Luthcke noted, many spectators come from miles around.

"It's never been a sanctioned place," the chief said. "The village just allowed it to happen."

There's paid seating at Veteran's Field off North Maple Avenue, with proceeds going to the non-profit, all-volunteer Ridgewood Fourth of July Celebration organization.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

This year's theme, "All-American Summer," celebrates backyard barbeques, baseball games, outdoor concerts, camping, fairs, cross country road trips, driving to the Jersey Shore and more.

INFO: https://ridgewoodjuly4.net/

