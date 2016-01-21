Head-On Collision In Ridgewood Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized after two sedans crashed head-on into one another on Friday in Ridgewood.

A BMW and a Honda collided at the intersection of West Ridgewood Avenue and North Monroe Street across from the West Side Presbyterian Church shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The impact sent the Honda into a retaining wall at the Woman's Club of Ridgewood.

The female victim was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded along with a hospital paramedic team.

Both sedans were removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and produced this account.

