'He Lived His Passion': Bergenfield Dad, Montclair Nursing Home Admin Killed By Coronavirus

Valerie Musson
Email me
John Confrancesco
John Confrancesco Photo Credit: Google Maps/Meal Train photo

A Bergenfield dad and administrator of a nursing Montclair nursing home died of coronavirus.

John Cofrancesco, 52, was the administrator at Family of Caring at Montclair, a long-term care facility. The Elmwood Park native died from COVID-19 complications last Thursday, reports say.

The center was previously connected to the death of a long-term 82-year-old patient from COVID-19.

A meal train for Cofrancesco's family was set up by community members.

Cofrancesco also spent 21 years as the administrator of the West Caldwell Care Center, according to a Facebook post from the American College of Health Care Administrators .

"John was a great, funny guy," one person commented on the post.

"He lived his passion," another said.

Meanwhile, a beloved caterer at Holy Name Medical Center also died after testing positive for coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the New Jersey Department of Health .

