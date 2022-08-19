HBO Drag Queen Series To Film Across North Jersey

An HBO series featuring a trio of the country’s most up-and-coming drag queens is set to film across North Jersey, NJ.com reports.

‘We’re Here,’ an hourlong series that debuted in 2020, is filming its third season’s final episode in Warren and Sussex Counties — specifically, in Washington, Hopatcong, Sussex, and Vernon, the outlet says.

Created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren, the two-time Emmy winning show depicts Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they “inspire and teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred full-on drag,” the program’s IMDb description says.

The episode’s drag performance is scheduled for Pine Island in New York on Thursday, Sept. 1, the report says.

