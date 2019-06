R.D. Bender's in Hawthorne will close after more than 30 years in business.

The Lafayette Avenue restaurant's last day will be June 30.

"I'm proud to say that Hawthorne has been the most wonderful place to be a small business owner," owner Ron Bender said on a sign outside.

Customers thanked Bender for the great food, drinks and memories.

