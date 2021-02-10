Hawthorne Woman Shot Several Times In Paterson

A Hawthorne woman was in critical condition after being shot several times overnight outside a Paterson elementary school, authorities said.

Although the original report of shots fired at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday directed police to Dover and Oak streets, officers found the 41-year-old victim – and the crime scene – behind No. 15 school, they said.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive nor whether a shooter was identified or in custody.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed or has information about the shooting to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson police detectives stopped a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old city boy and found his passenger carrying a gun reported stolen out of New York State, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/stolen-gun-found-in-stolen-car-driven-by-paterson-boy-15-police-say/803068/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.