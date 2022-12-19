Hawthorne PD: Car Thieves From NYC Captured After Fleeing In Different Directions

Four out-of-state men who’d stolen a car in Hawthorne and tried to flee on foot were nabbed -- including one who ran along Route 208 into Glen Rock, authorities said.

Hawthorne officers headed to a call of vehicles being cased by four young men spotted the suspects on 8th Avenue near Rea Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. last Wednesday.

The quartet all split up and ran as the officers approached, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

One was quickly seized on 10th Avenue and two others were grabbed near the corner of Ruth Avenue and Victor Place, the lieutenant said.

The fourth was seen running up Route 208 before Glen Rock police nabbed him on nearby Lincoln Avenue, Hoogmoed said.

The quartet – all from the Bronx -- apparently had stolen a vehicle on 10th Avenue but ditched it before a citizen called to report them a short time later, he said.

Hoogmoed identified them as Nathaniel Caro, 19, Isiah Caro and Leonardo Brea, both 20, and Kerory South, 22.

All were charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, then released pending court hearings under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, he said.

One of them also lied about his age and was charged with giving false information to police, the lieutenant said.

