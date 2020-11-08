Hawthorne Borough Hall Closed To Public Indefinitely After Workers Test COVID-19 Positive

Hawthorne's Borough Hall has been closed indefinitely to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lafayette Avenue building had reopened to the public July 13, when the borough had no active cases of the virus, according to Mayor Richard Goldberg.

There are currently five COVID-19 cases in Hawthorne. The municipal employees are treating themselves at home and do not require hospitalization, NorthJersey.com reports.

Eight Hawthorne police officers tested positive for the virus at the onset of the pandemic in March.

