Haworth PD: Fake Medical Marijuana Labels Don’t Hide Saddle Brook Driver’s Quarter-Pound Of Pot

Jerry DeMarco
Jeffrey M. Dominguez
Jeffrey M. Dominguez Photo Credit: HAWORTH PD

What might have passed for medical marijuana labels didn’t throw a Haworth police officer who found nearly a quarter pound of packaged pot after stopping a Saddle Brook driver whose sedan was missing its front license plate Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jeffrey M. Dominguez, 23, pulled down several side streets while failing to keep right after realizing that Officer Andrew Soltes was behind him shortly before 2:30 p.m., Lt. Justin Fox said.

Soltes eventually stopped the 2019 Audi A4 on Sylvan Place West, Fox said.

A strong odor of marijuana hit Soltes, who found several Louis Vuitton-styled packages in a vacuum-sealed container and scattered loosely, he said.

Dominguez was arrested and charged with possession of the pot with the intent of selling it.

He was also charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

