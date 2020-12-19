Hawk Rescued From PATH Tunnel

With the autumn migration for its breed ending, a hawk landed in trouble at a Jersey City PATH station.

Port Authority Track Inspector Giuseppe Rosato found the big bird stranded near the tracks just inside a tunnel at the Exchange Place station before dawn Friday.

His partner, Kevin Ronan, said he "threw my jacket over it to grab him once they killed the power."

Ronan handed the hawk off to Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez from PATH Command.

Animal Control collected the hawk at PATH Journal Square, Port Authority Police spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

Stranded in the PATH tunnel. Kevin Ronan

Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez PORT AUTHORITY OF NY & NJ

