Hasbrouck Heights PD: Local Man Attacks Pair With Airsoft Rifle, Bat, Brass Knuckles

A Hasbrouck Heights man fired an AR-styled airsoft rifle at two fellow teens, then smashed their car with a baseball bat and brass knuckles, authorities said.

Investigators identified and arrested Raymond Andrew Pizzoi, 19, at his girlfriend's house a short time after he fled the scene Thursday night, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said Friday.

They also seized several weapons, including the airsoft rifle and a similar pistol, as well as brass knuckles and knives, he said.

The victims -- also both 19 -- told police that Pizzoi had been following them so they pulled into a parking lot off the westbound highway and got out.

They immediately got back in the car after Pizzoi emerged from his Honda carrying the genuine-looking weapon and fired un undetermined number of airsoft pellets that struck their car, Colaneri said.

He then damaged the vehicle with a bat and brass knuckles before fleeing, the lieutenant said.

Detectives tracked the Honda to Pizzoi's home, then found and arrested him at his girlfriend's house.

The guns "look and feel like the real thing," Colaneri said, noting that the victims -- one from town and the other from Little Ferry -- couldn't have immediately known the difference.

Nor could police have immediately known if they'd come upon the scene shortly around dusk Thursday, he said.

Neither Pizzoi nor the victims explained what the dispute was over, Colaneri added.

Police sent Pizzoi to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with various counts of aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

