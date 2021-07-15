Contact Us
Hasbrouck Heights Flasher Strikes Twice On Same Street, Police Make Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Todd Wagner
A woman had told Hasbrouck Heights police how a man exposed himself to her and her two young children when another report came in from barely a block away.

Officers arrested borough resident Todd Wagner, 56, moments later, said Capt. Joseph Rinke, the officer in charge of the department.

The first victim reported an incident in the area of Boulevard and Franklin Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Rinke said. A search of the area yielded negative results, he said.

Police got a similar report shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday of a man exposing himself on Boulevard at Hamilton Avenue, Rinke said.

Officers Michael DeSimone, James Ciccarelli and John Cambridge found and arrested Wagner, the captain said.

Police charged Wagner with lewdness and sent him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation after he vomited in the holding cell. He's scheduled to answer the charges in Municipal Court.

